Ontario Lottery Winner Didn't Believe She Scored $1M Until She Checked A Second Time
The Mississauga mother has big plans!
Nobody wants to get all turned up over a winning lottery ticket only to realize it's a false alarm, but where does that skepticism get you when you actually hit the big time?
According to OLG, Mississauga resident Nadya Khalil won $1 million after matching all seven Encore numbers in the January 1, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw.
Khalil, who is no stranger to playing the lottery, revealed she went out of her way to pick up the ticket over fears of missing out.
"I made sure to pick up my ticket before going out of town, so I didn't miss the draw. This is my first big win," Kahlil gushed at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
The mother also revealed that she initially checked her ticket while at the store but didn't fully believe it until she was home.
"I had to check it again. I was shocked," Khalil said. "I went home and checked it using the OLG App and started to feel like a winner!"
As for what Kahlil plans to do with her newfound fortune, she is going to put it to good use, investing it to pay some bills and pursue higher education.
"This is a dream come true," she concluded. Kahlil purchased the ticket at Danton Convenience on Danton Promenade in Mississauga.
If you're getting all kinds of FOMO reading this, it's never too late to grab a ticket.
This week, OLG announced that the next Lotto Max draw would be a whopping $70 million after no winning ticket was sold in Tuesday's game, set at $65 million.