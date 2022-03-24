Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lotto max

Ontario Lottery Winner Didn't Believe She Scored $1M Until She Checked A Second Time

The Mississauga mother has big plans!

Toronto Staff Writer
Mississauga resident Nadya Khalil holding her check for $1 million.
Mississauga resident Nadya Khalil holding her check for $1 million.
OLG | Handout

Nobody wants to get all turned up over a winning lottery ticket only to realize it's a false alarm, but where does that skepticism get you when you actually hit the big time?

According to OLG, Mississauga resident Nadya Khalil won $1 million after matching all seven Encore numbers in the January 1, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw.

Khalil, who is no stranger to playing the lottery, revealed she went out of her way to pick up the ticket over fears of missing out.

"I made sure to pick up my ticket before going out of town, so I didn't miss the draw. This is my first big win," Kahlil gushed at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

The mother also revealed that she initially checked her ticket while at the store but didn't fully believe it until she was home.
"I had to check it again. I was shocked," Khalil said. "I went home and checked it using the OLG App and started to feel like a winner!"

As for what Kahlil plans to do with her newfound fortune, she is going to put it to good use, investing it to pay some bills and pursue higher education.

"This is a dream come true," she concluded. Kahlil purchased the ticket at Danton Convenience on Danton Promenade in Mississauga.

If you're getting all kinds of FOMO reading this, it's never too late to grab a ticket.

This week, OLG announced that the next Lotto Max draw would be a whopping $70 million after no winning ticket was sold in Tuesday's game, set at $65 million.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...