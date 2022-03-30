Ontario Lottery Winner Says First Thing He's Buying With His $100K Is A Pair Of Glasses
"Now comes the fun part of spending it."
An Ontario man hopes to view life through a whole new lens, literally, following an impressive lottery win last month.
According to OLG, Capreol resident Mark Owens won a whopping $100,000 after matching six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the February 15, Lotto Max draw.
Owens, who' tested his luck several times over the years, admitted at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto that he recently made the switch to the game. "I started playing ENCORE about a year ago," he said.
The retired 64-year-old wholesomely recalled being with a friend when he remembered his unchecked ticket.
"I scanned it using the OLG App, and I passed it to my friend for a second look," Mark said. "He was jumping up and down – more excited than I was!"
As for what he plans to do with the life-changing sum, Mark has got his priorities straight.
"I have a lot of decisions to make. I might put some toward my mortgage. I'd like a newer vehicle and to travel. But first, new glasses!" he gushed. "Now comes the fun part of spending it," he concludes.
Last week, it was reported that the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw had reached a whopping $70 million after weeks of no winning ticket being sold.
OLG's website states that jackpots start at $10 million and grow to a maximum of $70 million.
Draws are held every Tuesday and Friday, with Lotto Max tickets sold until 10:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on draw nights.