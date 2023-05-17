Lotto 6/49 Winner In BC Thought She Won $1K & Started Shaking When She Noticed Extra Commas
Her husband didn't believe her at first!
The Lotto 6/49 results have scored one B.C. resident a life-changing $1 million, but she thought she had won way less at first.
Kalyn Davies scored big in the April 29, 2023 Lotto 6/49 draw, thanks to a winning ticket that had been sitting in her wallet for two weeks, which she bought at the Esso on Dewdney Trunk Rd. in Maple Ridge.
After realizing how much she won, Davies started pacing around and shaking. Finding out you're $1 million richer definitely comes as a shock!
"I brought out my wallet to pay a bill when I saw the tickets," Davies said.
"When I scanned the ticket, I initially thought it was a $1,000 prize. I was about to text a screenshot of it to my husband when I noticed all the commas," she added.
Thankfully she decided to pay her bill that day because she might not have gotten so lucky if not. Davies also said that she tends to "lose things a lot," which could have meant never getting to claim the win.
The $1 million win deserved a phone call over a text, so Davies rang up her husband while he was at work to share the exciting news.
"I told him it was urgent. He had to call me back and didn't believe me right away," she said.
The good news must have sunken in because she is now planning a family trip to Disneyland thanks to the win. Davies said that the trip will be her first out-of-country one in five years, making it that much more exciting!
She's also going to be using some of the winnings to help pay off her mortgage.