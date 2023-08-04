A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Didn’t ‘Sleep For A Week’ After Scoring $500K
"I thought it was too good to be true!"
Don't hang up your lottery dreams just yet, Ontario! Another lucky local has felt the glorious touch of fortune and joined the Lotto Max winners' circle.
Bryan Hogan of Oshawa can breathe a sigh of relief knowing his day-to-day life just got a whole lot easier, thanks to his astounding $500,020 Lotto Max win from the recent draw. Oh, and he also scored an extra $20 on another Lotto Max ticket, because when it rains, it pours, right?
This 46-year-old assistant manager and father of two admitted he only occasionally dabbles in lottery games specifically when those massive Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 jackpots come up.
“The big jackpots intrigue me," Hogan said, before adding that his ticket was scored on a free play.
Bryan was relaxing at home when he decided to scan his ticket on the OLG App.
"I initially thought I’d won around $500," he admitted. In fact, it wasn't until the family man gave his ticket a thorough second look that his real fortune revealed itself. "I thought it was too good to be true!" he exclaimed.
But he didn't fully believe it until officials rang him up.
"I knew it was really happening when OLG called to confirm my win," he added.
As great as the win is, it seriously messed up Hogan's REM cycle. "I haven’t slept in a week!" he joked when he picked up his prize.
Looking ahead, Bryan is stoked about the financial security this jackpot will bring. "Life is going to be a bit easier," he stated, still grappling with the magnitude of his surreal experience.
So, there you have it, folks! A regular Ontarian, a free ticket, and a dream turned reality. If only we could all be so lucky.
