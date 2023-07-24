A Lotto Max Winner Had The Most 'Dad' Reaction To Winning $243K & Now His Kid Wants Half
"I was in disbelief."
Keep on chasing that pot of gold Ontarians, another one of our own has just felt the blessed touch of Lady Luck and has become a Lotto Max winner.
Steven Tripp of Richmond Hill can now rest reassured knowing the cost of his impending mid-life crisis will be adequately buffered by his impressive $243,397.30 Lotto Max win, which he acquired during the July 11, 2023 draw.
The 46-year-old father of two, is of course, no stranger to lottery games, enjoying a good flutter on Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 every now and then, while smartly, utilizing quick picks for all his numbers. He's even had a few smaller wins in the past, though nothing quite compares to his latest, whopping victory.
It was just another standard hump day morning when Ontario Lotto Max winner Steven checked his lottery ticket on the OLG App, immediately misreading the amount he'd won.
"I was in disbelief and initially thought I had won $243!" he recently recounted during his visit to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
But the mistake soon turned into a sudden jolt of joy as the actual amount of his win slowly settled into his waking reality. "That number slowly grew as I stared at it longer. It was such a surreal moment!" Tripp recalled.
And who was there to share in this surreal moment? His loving wife, and his surprisingly money hungry offspring.
"They were both shocked and extremely happy for me. My daughter said 'Dad, I better get half!'" Steven laughed, when he probably should've been contacting his lawyer.
So, what's next for Steven and his winnings? As sensible as any good father, he plans to spend his new fortune helping supplement his family's finances. "It's a good feeling," he said.
What a responsible plan. Way to go, Steven!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.