Post Malone Bought The Rare 'One Ring' Playing Card From A Toronto Man & Paid $2M For It
It's said to be the most expensive Magic: The Gathering card ever.
A lucky Toronto man might as well have just won the lottery after revealing he sold an ultra-rare Magic: The Gathering playing card to rapper Post Malone.
The one-of-a-kind appropriately named "One Ring" playing card was released as part of a collection to celebrate J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of The Ring series and collectors around the world valued it at roughly $2 million.
Brook Trafton was the man to find the valuable playing card back in June and remained anonymous until this week.
"I can't even describe it as a lottery win," he told Narcity in an interview. "Out here in Canada you win the lottery, take your picture, take your check and go home. This has been a journey."
@brooktrafton
#onering #oneofone #mtg #magic #mint #psa #card #magicthegathering #lordoftherings #trading #tradingcards #theonering #sauron #collector #edition #one #gandalf #tradingcardgame #ringofpower #mtgtiktok #mtgfam #mtgcommander #lotr
Trafton revealed himself on social media days ago, first sharing the video from that fateful June day when he first discovered the card, with the caption, "LOOK WHAT I FOUND! LET'S GOOOO!"
To illustrate just how rare this card is, experts estimated the chances of finding it were about 1 in three million.
That video has quickly amassed millions of views, only to be topped by one other video on his account, which is his interaction and the eventual sale of the ultra-rare card to Post Malone.
Trafton told Narcity Post Malone bought it for $2 million US, which is roughly $2.67 million Canadian.
"This is my dream come true," Trafton wrote in the caption of his TikTok video, which showed his interaction with the rapper as he checks out the card before deciding to purchase it for himself. "Meeting @PostMalone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. Post Malone @Magic: The Gathering you have changed my life."
"Things like this don’t happen to people like me," Trafton continued. "I guess it’s magic. I am forever grateful 🙏 ✨."
@brooktrafton
#postmalone #onering #oneofone #mtg #magic #mint #psa #card #magicthegathering #lordoftherings #trading #tradingcards #theonering #sauron #collector #edition #one #gandalf #tradingcardgame
In the video, Trafton can be seen fighting back tears and hugging Post Malone after the rapper decided, "Yeah, I'll take it."
The pair also took a picture together holding the card, and at one point in the video, Trafton can be heard shouting "Let's go!" and pumping his fist in the air.
"When I found the One Ring, the first person who came to mind was @Post Malone," Trafton wrote. "I have played MTG since I was a kid and obviously it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life changing."
Post Malone is a well-known card collector, having previously spent $800,000 on a rare card, which at the time, was the most expensive Magic: The Gathering card ever.
Now, he's topped that and then some, with this $2 million purchase.
According to experts, Trafton could have to pay a tax rate of more than 50% on the sale of the card, though the exact amount of tax he does owe hasn't been confirmed.
But what does Trafton plan to do with the money?
"My plans are I'm gonna keep working. I am still young. I love my job," he told Narcity. Trafton said he works in retail as a cashier and forklift driver and has held the same job for 10 years.
He admitted he's been working with financial planners to put the money away somewhere that it can gain interest so he doesn't mistakenly spend most of it too quickly, but there is one purchase he might make soon.
"It's been so crazy [these] last couple of months, I forgot that there's a new set of magic cards that just came out," he said. "I might buy a box," he joked.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.