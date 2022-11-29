A Fan Gave Post Malone A Onesie For His New Baby At His LA Concert & His Reaction Was Priceless
This rockstar is settling into dad life.
News broke that Post Malone was expecting a baby with his mysterious fiancee in May this year.
Post confirmed on the Howard Stern show over the summer that he and his girlfriend, who is not a public figure, had given birth to a healthy baby girl.
Since then, fans have pulled out all of the stops to make sure the award-winning artist's new babe is welcomed to the world in style.
Recently, the musician received a surprise gift from a fan while onstage at his arena show in Los Angeles.
TikTok user Isabell (@hunniebadger22) posted a viral video captioned: "Tonight was unreal. Post Malone grabbing the onesie me and my boyfriend got him."
The video shows the artist reaching down into the crowd to pull up a onesie that says "Daddy's future gaming buddy" with a gaming controller graphic. Post can be seen grinning and holding the onesie to his chest before thanking the fans for their gift.
Inspiration for the gift came from Post Malone's affinity for video games and live-streaming his gaming sessions online. The fan who gave it to him explained that "he plays a lot of Apex games and others, and so do me and my boyfriend."
Others shared their reactions to the heartwarming video in the comment section. It turns out that many fans are just now catching wind of the news of his new baby.
“Omg, Posty has a toasty in the oven, and this is how I found out," one user commented.
"Omg, what? Since when was he a dad? I bet he’s the best dad," another TikToker chimed in.
Malone has shared that, since becoming a father, he is "the happiest he's ever been."