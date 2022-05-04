Post Malone Is 'Excited' To Become A Dad & His Pregnant Girlfriend Is Still A Mystery
Papa Malone?
Post Malone is going to be a first-time dad!
The 26-year-old rapper told TMZ that he and his girlfriend are expecting a baby and that he's "excited about this next chapter" of his life.
The couple celebrated the news with a small, private party in Southern California over the weekend, he told the outlet.
"I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day," he said.
Post didn't reveal any additional details about the pregnancy or his girlfriend, who is reportedly not a public figure.
Some fans are still digesting the news that he was even in a relationship.
"And no one was gonna tell me Post Malone has a girlfriend and a baby on the way? I’m sick," said @kagss__ on Twitter.
"and no one was gonna tell me Post Malone has a girlfriend and a baby on the way? I'm sick."
"Post Malone has had a girlfriend this whole time…and is having a baby….wtf," said @livinglolaslife.
While Post and his mystery girlfriend haven't gone public with the relationship, fans of the artist do post some photos online of him with a woman who he has been spotted with numerous times.
In January 2021, Daily Mail reported that he had been seen with a "mystery woman" in West Hollywood and that they looked pretty intimate with each other, which further fuelled the rumors.
@PostMalone shopping with his girlfriend in West Hollywood
The artist had previously dated Ashlen Diaz. The two were in a relationship for three years, but they split up in November 2018. He also reported dated South Korean singer MLMA, who remains very much a public figure with over 1 million Instagram followers.
The news of a new baby comes a month before the artist's fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache, is set to drop.