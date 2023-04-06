Lotto 6/49 Winner In BC Bought A Ticket To Celebrate Landing A New Job & Won Big That Night
"I told my wife we have something else we need to celebrate."
A Lotto 6/49 winner in B.C. had an extra lucky day, after landing a job and then proceeding to take home the $5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot from the March 29, 2023 draw.
Simon Pleau actually bought the lottery ticket to celebrate his new gig, and it turns out it gave him five million more reasons to celebrate!
Pleau lives in North Vancouver and doesn't normally even buy lotto tickets, but thought the occasion called for it. Thankfully, he stopped by the Safeway in Lynn Valley to grab a Lotto 6/49 ticket, that turned out to be a winner.
Pleau said that he "bought a lottery ticket and a bottle of champagne to celebrate the new job."
"The draw was for that night, so when I found out I won I told my wife we have something else we need to celebrate."
That's one special day!
Although he's a multi-millionaire now — which would probably make some people consider giving up the job all together — Pleau is going to keep his new gig as a software engineer.
Another B.C. resident took home millions of dollars from the lottery recently and found out at work. The Vancouver Island winner won $55 million, but his assistant read the amount wrong at first, thinking it was way less. When they figured it out it made finishing the work day a whole lot more difficult!