Someone In Alberta Has Won $55M In A Lotto Max Draw & You Might Want To Check Your Tickets
The ticket won the April 25 draw.
Any Albertans that bought Lotto Max tickets might want to double-check those numbers stat as it looks like someone in the province has won a huge $55 million.
According to WCLC, a Lotto Max ticket bought in Alberta scored the huge jackpot in the draw on Tuesday, April 25.
The ticket was bought outside of the major cities of Calgary and Edmonton so anyone who bought tickets in the province might want to check their tickets ASAP because they could be in for a nice surprise.
If you're desperately scrambling to see if you're holding onto the lucky ticket, the winning numbers in the draw were 4, 19, 21, 33, 37, 38, 39 with the bonus number 42.
This isn't the only win for an Albertan either as someone else in the province has secured the sum of $100,000 in the Extra draw by matching the last six digits of the winning number 1797301.
The huge sum is the largest to be won in Alberta since last November when a winner in Calgary won an eye-watering $70 million in a Lotto Max draw.
The winner, Mitchel Dyck, said the win was "nerve-wracking," and he had to keep the ticket safe before he could get hold of a safety deposit box.
Another winner in the province won $100,000 earlier this year, but at first, he thought it was way less.
So if you're holding onto any Lotto Max tickets bought in Alberta right now, you might want to get checking as you never know what you'll find.