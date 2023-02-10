Lotto Winner In Alberta Thought He Won $100K But Then Re-Checked His Ticket
“It’s such a wonderful surprise!”
A Lotto Western Max Winner in Alberta found out that he was going to be a millionaire when he checked his tickets in store, but he thought he'd won a lot less at first.
Sinisa Blajojevic, from Calgary, bought his ticket from the Sarcee Petro-Canada at 4646 37 St. S.W. on the day of the December 16 Western Lotto Max draw, according to Western Canada Lottery Corporation.
The next day, he went into the store to check some tickets, and it was there that he made the discovery that he'd won a cool $1 million.
But at first, he thought he'd won a lot less.
“When I checked this ticket, boy, I sure was shocked," Blajojevic said.
“At first I thought it was $100,000. I had to check it a few times," he added.
The Calgary local checked his ticket six times on the self-checker, just to make sure he was seeing right. It turns out, he'd matched all seven numbers to secure a prize of $1 million.
Not that the shock of winning has eased off, Blajojevic has started to make some plans for his winnings.
“I’m going to pay off my mortgage, replace my car, and take a trip,” he said.
“It’s such a wonderful surprise!” Blagojevic added.
Earlier this year, another Alberta man became a Lotto 6/49 winner, securing $100,000 and he said it was the happiest day of his life.
An Edmonton man also held onto his winning Lotto Western Max ticket for six months before claiming his prize as he wanted to meet with a financial advisor first.