The Powerball Lottery Just Drew Winning Numbers & 2 Tickets Will Split The $632.6M Jackpot
Check those tickets! 💵
Two lucky ticket holders just scored half each of the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot in history after Wednesday night's draw finally came up with a winner for the $632.6 million prize.
The winners will each have the option to take home either $316.3 million spread out over the next 29 years or $225.1 million upfront in cash, although taxes will take a chunk out of those sums.
"The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million," according to lottery organizers.
Powerball says the winning tickets were purchased in California and Wisconsin.
The winning numbers from the January 5 draw were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46, and the Powerball number was 17. Jackpot winners must have all of those numbers on their ticket.
This wasn't the only win in Wednesday night's draw. A press release by Powerball confirmed that "more than 3 million tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million."
This means there are tickets floating around out there worth millions of dollars, so if you have a ticket you'd better double and triple check because you may be a lucky winner.
It's the first time someone has won the Powerball jackpot since October 4, 2021. One lucky winner took home $699.8 million from that draw, which was Powerball's fifth-largest jackpot to date.
The largest-ever Powerball jackpot was won in 2016 and was worth $1.586 billion. The prize was split amongst winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.
The Powerball lottery is drawn three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Keep in mind that although tickets are only sold in the U.S., you don't actually have to be American to win the jackpot, so keep your eyes peeled for the next Powerball jackpot.
Saturday's draw will restart at the $20 million mark and keep rising with every jackpot not won, although we'd be happy just to win that much.
