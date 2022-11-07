Lotto Max Winner In BC Woke Up Daughter To Share The News & She Thought She Was In Trouble
"I had her look at the ticket and she freaked out!"
A Lotto Max winner from B.C. shocked her daughter with the exciting news, but at first, she thought that she was in trouble!
Victoria's Kerri Butterworth took home $474,526.70 from the October 4, 2022 draw, after buying her ticket at the Westshore Town Centre on Jacklin Rd.
She was enjoying her morning coffee when she checked her lottery ticket and discovered the big win.
"My head was shaking, I was speechless," she said.
The news seemed a little too good to be true at first.
"I usually look at the results first online and that's when I saw there was a winner in Victoria. I was in shock… I didn't think I was reading it right," Butterworth added. Even though the reality has sunk in, it still amazes her now.
"I still have no words… I'm trying to wrap my head around it!"
After finding out that she was a lucky winner, Butterworth decided to share the big news with her youngest daughter. Winning the lottery is a big enough deal to call for an early wake-up, after all!
"I woke her up and at first she thought she was in trouble. I had her look at the ticket and she freaked out," she said.
Now that she has some extra money, Butterworth is planning a trip to see a Yankees baseball game. She's also going to pay down her mortgage and help out her parents as well as her daughters.
Another British Columbian took home a win, and was most excited to tell his girlfriend about it.