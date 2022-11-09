Lotto Max Winner In BC Thought There Was 'An Error' When She Won Big With Her Husband
They couldn't believe the amount.
A Lotto Max winning couple in B.C. gets to celebrate their 20th anniversary in style, after taking home the $1 million Maxmillions prize from the October 21, 2022 Lotto Max draw.
At first, Michelle and Ben Tessarolo thought it was a big mistake. Michelle said that when she checked the Lotto! app, and saw that they had won big, she thought that there "must have been an error."
They picked up the winning lottery ticket at the Circle K on 152 St. in Surrey, but they were at home when they checked it.
The couple was watching TV when they discovered the exciting news, and then went and double-checked the lottery number online, to make sure it was real.
Now that the good news has sunk in, they are planning an Alaskan cruise as an anniversary celebration. They also want to buy "a lakeside home in the interior to enjoy the outdoors after they retire," BCLC said.
The couple said that they are thrilled about the win.
"It will better prepare us for retirement and allow us to have some savings," they added.
BCLC said that in 2022 so far, "B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $159 million from Lotto Max," which "is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m. (PST)."
