BC Lotto Max Winner Felt 'Speechless' & 'Overwhelmed' After Finding Out He Won Big
His wife didn't believe him! 😂
A Lotto Max winner in B.C. felt a whole range of emotions when he found out about his massive cash winnings.
William Boutilier from Charlie Lake, B.C., bought his lucky ticket from a Q Mart on 100 Avenue in Fort St. John, for the November 18 Lotto Max draw.
Boutilier realized he had won a sweet $500,000 Extra prize on his Lotto Max ticket, after checking the Lotto! App.
“A coworker mentioned someone may not show up at work because someone won in Fort St. John,” Boutilier said.
He added, "that’s when I checked my ticket on the Lotto! App and found out I won!”
Boutilier also had to double-check his lottery ticket with the retailer to confirm his winnings.
“I am speechless and overwhelmed," Boutilier said.
"This win makes life financially less stressful and will set my boys up for the future,” he added.
Boutilier told BCLC that he was super excited to share the news of his life-changing winnings with his wife, but when he did, she didn't believe him at first.
He now plans on celebrating with his family and saving some of the money for his sons.
