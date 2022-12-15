BC Lotto Max Winner Is 'Still Processing' After She Bought A Ticket On A Whim & Won Big
"I bought myself a ticket as it was Friday!"
A Lotto Max winner in B.C. decided to purchase a lottery ticket for herself, while gift shopping for others and she ended up winning a massive cash prize.
Meghan Reaume from Comox, B.C. bought her lucky ticket from an Esso on Anderton Rd. in Comox for the November 25 Lotto Max draw.
"I was shopping for Scratch & Win tickets to give as gifts," Reaume said.
"Then I saw the Lotto Max jackpot was over $50 million, so I bought myself a ticket as it was Friday," she added.
Reaume actually ended up forgetting about the ticket, but once she found it and checked it on the BCLC Lotto! App, she realized she won the $500,000 Extra prize.
"I showed my dad my phone, and he said, 'no way!' It was a surreal Saturday," Reaume said.
When BCLC asked her how she felt about the winnings, she replied, "I'm still processing – it feels like a dream!"
Reaume has some big plans for how she is going to spend her winnings. She hopes to visit some family members that live in Ontario, which she hasn't seen for years.
A few other B.C. residents have been able to score some major cash from Lotto Max recently too.
This Lotto Max winner from Surrey, B.C. found out he had won $500,000 and was excited to share the news of his big winnings with his girlfriend.
Another Lotto Max winner from Surrey won a massive Maxmillions prize of $1 million and his wife had a hard time believing him when he told her all about it.