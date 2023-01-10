A Lottery Winner In BC Was 'Shaking With Excitement' After Realizing She & Her Hubby Won Big
"I asked her to pinch me to make sure I wasn’t dreaming.”
A lottery winner in B.C. had to pinch her husband out of his disbelief after the duo found out they won a massive amount of cash.
Emiliana Kaftan and Bruce Carter bought their lucky lotto ticket from a Husky on Front St. in Quesnel, B.C., for the BC/49 draw on January 4.
"We were driving and I thought, 'it's a new year, why not purchase a ticket' and of course we had to buy it from her favourite place," Carter said.
The couple ended up matching 6/6 numbers which landed them a sweet prize of $2 million.
Carter said, "I had my ticket beside the computer and started comparing my numbers to the winning ones and said, 'okay, something's goofy here because these numbers are the same!'"
After Carter double-checked their ticket on BCLC’s Lotto! App, he told his wife about the big news.
“She signed the ticket so fast and started hopping around,” said Carter.
“At one point I asked her to pinch me to make sure I wasn’t dreaming,” he added.
Carter's wife, Kaftan, could not believe the news.
"My heart was beating and I started shaking with excitement," she said.
The couple plans on celebrating the big win with Carter's mother over some Kentucky Fried Chicken.
As for what the pair plans on doing with their winnings, they hope to take a big fishing trip and share some of the money with their family.
According to BCLC, more than a whopping $25 million in BC/49 winnings was redeemed by B.C. residents, in 2022.