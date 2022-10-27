U of T Was Named One Of The Best Universities In The World & Here's Who They Beat
Two other Canadian universities made the list! 🎓
A new world university ranking has dropped, and the University of Toronto made the top of that list.
Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings: Sustainability 2023 was released on Wednesday, and they ranked 700 schools from around the world based on "how universities are taking action to tackle the world's most pressing environmental and social issues."
In the top 20 list, The University of Toronto (U of T) scored second place after UC Berkeley in California, U.S.A.
U of T beat the University of British Columbia, scoring third place, making the Toronto school the top in the country for sustainability.
The universities that follow include The University of Edinburgh (U.K.), UNSW Sydney (Australia), The University of Sydney (Australia) and The University of Tokyo (Japan), respectively.
Western University scored 17th place, a little lower than the other Canadian schools but still in the top 20.
"QS aims to provide prospective students with independent insights into university records in improving sustainability and support universities in monitoring their progress as they strive to implement their ESG[1] strategies and find solutions to unprecedented global challenges," said Jessica Turner, the CEO at QS, in a press release.
The 700 universities ranked were based on two main categories: environmental impact, which includes "sustainable institutions, sustainable education and sustainable research," and social impact, meaning "equality, knowledge exchange, impact of education, employability and opportunities, and quality of life."
Moreover, according to Earth.org, the top sustainable cities in the world are Wellington in New Zealand, Zurich in Switzerland and Copenhagen in Denmark. Still, none of the universities in those cities made it on the list, but three Canadian ones did. Yay!
The University of Toronto also made it to the Times Higher Education best universities 2023 list and scored 18th out of 1,799 schools in 104 countries and regions, with an overall score of 87.4 out of 100.
U of T even beat some prestigious universities such as Cornell (85.9), UCLA (85.8) and UCL (85.7).
Which city has the best student life?
According to a QS report, released in June 2022, three Canadian spots made the list of the best student cities in the world.
These are the cities that made the top 20 places for the world's best cities for students:
- London, U.K.
- Munich, Germany
- Seoul, South Korea
- Zurich, Switzerland
- Melbourne, Australia
- Berlin, Germany
- Tokyo, Japan
- Paris, France
- Sydney, Australia
- Edinburgh, Scotland
- Boston, U.S.A
- Hong Kong
- Singapore, Republic of Singapore
- Montreal, Canada
- Toronto, Canada
- Vienna, Austria
- Osaka, Japan
- New York, U.S.A
- Lausanne, Switzerland
- Vancouver, Canada