A TikToker Claims These Are Worst Canadian Universities For Parties & Ontarians Call BS
Some of the arguments are pretty valid.
A TikToker's hot take on what Canadian universities are the worst for parties is getting some blowback from Ontarians.
The post from TikToker Ethan Mayz went viral after they vibe-checked several Ontario universities, sparking backlash from those who attend the schools.
Three of the five schools blasted in the clip were based in Ontario, ranked from the worst to least bad. They are as follows
- York University
- Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU)
- University Of Manitoba
- University of Victoria
- University of Waterloo
However, a lot of people were quick to come to their defence in the video's comment section:
"Tmu doesn't have parties because it's in the middle of downtown Toronto with a bar/club on every corner lol," argued one user.
"IDK abt you but yorks actually a fun school and the parties are fun LOL," added another.
"You missed with Waterloo," a commenter said.
"Waterloo goes hard," another contested.
It wasn't all school pride and hurt feelings, though, because more than a few people actually nominated an Ontario post-secondary school:
"Im suprised that Uoft didnt make the list," reads one shady comment.
"What about U of T 😂," adds another.
"Trent don't do a thinggggggg," a user argued.
"Laurentian University should be number 1😂," one scorching take reads.
The same creator also produced a video on which universities in Canada have the best bars, with Ontario schools receiving most of the nominations.
But there were plenty of fiery objections in the comment section of that clip as well:
"The fact bro said palace just shows u how dead Guelph is lol," joked one user.
"The Maddy?? 😭," taunted another
"Not trappers and palace ☠️," argued one deadpan comment.
"Man there are so many better bars for UofT other than madsies💀," added another.
Overall, it seems that public opinion is pretty split on which schools and bars rage the best.
So, anyone looking for answers will just have to get their data through first-hand experience.