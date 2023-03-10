This Ontario City Was Just Named The Best In Canada For Students & Here's Why
It's an "ideal place to thrive."
If you're thinking of studying in Canada then you might want to consider moving to this Ontario city. A recent study revealed the top cities for students in Canada in 2023 and Kingston came in at number one.
The study, which was conducted by insurance policy comparison platform HelloSafe, looked at 47 cities across the country and ranked them based on four main components — academic excellence, student life, quality of life and attractiveness.
Out of all the cities, Kingston was named the best place for students in 2023 and it beat out Sherbrooke, Quebec, which held the title in 2021.
According to the study, Kingston has "a diverse set of strengths" including a "preserved environment" and "easy access to nature." It also boasts "a dynamic and varied student life" due to its large population of students and "diverse cultural and festive offer."
Queen's University was ranked 6th in the 2023 MacLean's list of best Canadian universities and is recognized for its "accessible tuition fees."
Montreal, QC came in at second place followed by Vancouver, B.C.
Fifteen Ontario cities were included in the list, with Hamilton coming in at number nine, Toronto at number 10, Ottawa at number 11, and Guelph in twelfth place.
Ottawa received first place in the "attractiveness" category meaning that it offers a high amount of economic opportunities to students. The city has "access to a range of institutions and public and private employers" and is in "the heart of a dense and dynamic economic area."
Kingston is home to three post-secondary schools — Royal Military College, St. Lawrence College, and Queen's University. The city is known for its historic charm and boasts tons of local shops and restaurants.