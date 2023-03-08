Ontario TikToker Goes Viral For Sharing Her Epic Love Story After Losing Her Memory (VIDEO)
It's like "50 First Dates" IRL.
Have you seen the movie 50 First Dates? It seems like such a romantic and made-up story, but apparently, it's more realistic than you'd think.
An Ontario TikToker has gone viral after reliving a storyline similar to Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler's film and people are in awe.
Nesh Pillay, a TikToker, told Narcity she lost her memory in October. "I don't remember what caused it, but given my history of concussions, it's likely I bumped my head somewhere," she said.
"Losing my memory was absolutely terrifying," Pillay said. "Every time my memory reset, I knew something was terribly wrong. I wondered where I was and how I got there. Then once someone would explain it to me, my memory would reset and I'd be afraid all over again."
@pillay.nesh
This is how I lost my memory! #memoryloss #traumaticbraininjury #brainmoments #traumaticbraininjuryawareness #50firstdates #amnesia
The TikToker said people had compared the movies 50 First Datesand The Vow to Pillay and her partner's relationship.
Pillay said when she was nine years old, she was in a car accident that resulted in a traumatic brain injury (TBI).
"Over the years, I've had a number of other concussions. The issue with TBIs is that once you've had one, it takes less and less of a head bump to result in a more and more serious set of symptoms," she shared.
According to Brain Injury Canada, TBI is defined as injuries "caused by something that comes from outside the body. This includes blows, bumps, and jolts to the head. Traumatic brain injuries can result in temporary injury or more serious, long-term damage."
Additionally, TBI "is a leading cause of disability globally."
"In Canada, 2% of the population lives with a TBI, and there are 18,000 hospitalizations for TBI each year," the website states.
Both movies were about a woman who lost their memory and their partner tried to convince them to fall back in love with them. But, for the TikToker, she said, "my partner didn't have to try very hard to be fair, by simply loving and supporting me, I relearned quickly that he was the right person for me."
In a TikTok video that Pillay posted, she shows a day when she thought her partner was an Uber driver, and people loved the storyline.
"Why did you always assume he was an Uber driver when you weren't in car? 😂 you guys are too cute though," someone said.
"Omg even when you couldn't remember, you knew he was your person," another shared.
@pillay.nesh
If you can find humor and levity in any situation, you’ll overcome any hurdle. We’re all alive for just a short while, so we might as well giggle through it #traumahealing #invisibledisablility #memoryloss #traumaticbraininjury
"Luckily, my short term memory has sorted itself out so I no longer need a daily reminder. However I'm told that at its worst, my memory would reset once a minute," Pillay told Narcity.
Nowadays, the TikToker still struggles to remember daily tasks, like whether she showered or not.
However, her TikTok is some sort of an outlet during her recovery process. "This whole experience has been traumatic and I use humour when I'm not ready to face that trauma," she shared.
Nevertheless, Pillay said she is "incredibly grateful" to her family and network — "I don't know where I'd be without them."
Oh, also, the madly-in-love couple is engaged! Talk about a real-life RomCom!