An Ontario TikToker Reveals Where She Gets Her Fave Coffee Products From & It Looks Like Heaven
Sorry not sorry, Starbucks.
If you spend too much money on your vanilla lattes in Toronto, this TikTok find is for you.
Coffee is quite a staple in many people's lives. So if you visit somewhere like Starbucks for your caffeine kick multiple times a week because you crave the sweetness in their lattes, you should probably check out this wholesale coffee store in Toronto.
Ontario TikToker, who goes by marykleinch, shared a video of a coffee store in Toronto and it looks like the holy grail! She said she saves a lot of money by buying her favourite products there, which, in the long run, is cheaper than a Starbucks visit.
The spot is called Beanwise, and there are a couple of locations in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
@marykleinch
Too cold outside for a coffee run? Get your supplies at @beanwise.to & make your coffee at home. ☕️I recently made a cup using these ingredients & can confirm it does taste similar to Starbuck’s iced caramel macchiato. And for only $2 per cup instead of $6? A financially responsible decision if you ask me *not an ad* I just like saving money 😅 #thingstodointorontothisweekend #coffeeshoptoronto #cafetoronto #savingmoneyintoronto
"I recently made a cup using these ingredients and can confirm it does taste similar to Starbucks' iced caramel macchiato," the Tiktoker shared.
The TikToker said the "coffee outlet has everything from equipment to syrups to coffee grounds and tea." In fact, the company states they have "Canada's largest selection of single-serve coffee and teas."
You can find Nespresso pods, Keurig pods, beans, SodaStream mixers, coffee grinders, juicers, and a whole bunch of syrups. Beanwise even has an online website for you to browse through.
She wanted to make iced caramel macchiatos, so the employees at the store recommended the TikToker buy:
- Torani French Vanilla Syrup
- Monin Caramel Sauce
- Bullet espresso coffee beans