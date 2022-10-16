Canada's Best Universities Were Ranked By Reputation & 2 Ontario Schools Took The Top Spots
Did your school make the list?
Maclean's released a list of the best universities in Canada by reputation and a couple of Ontario schools snagged the first two spots.
The University of Toronto came in at the top, as the most reputable school overall. Closely behind is the University of Waterloo which took the second-highest ranking.
The university reputation review assesses the various schools based on quality and innovation. Maclean's surveyed senior administrators, university staff and business people from around Canada for their input, which lead to the results.
Two other Ontario locations made the top ten list out of a total of 49 schools in the ranking.
McMaster University came in fifth overall and Queen's University sits at number six.
The other post-secondary schools that made the top ten list are; The University of B.C., McGill University, The University of Alberta, Université de Montréal, Simon Fraser University and The University of Victoria.
In total, 18 Ontario-based schools are considered among the 49 most reputable in the country, including the University of Guelph ranked 12th, the University of Ottawa in 14th, and Toronto Metropolitan University in 19th place.
Other more specific ranking lists were presented such as the Highest Quality school, going to McGill University in Montreal, and the Most Innovative, a title given to the University of Waterloo.
The University of Toronto took the highest ranking for Leaders of Tomorrow and came in second place for both Highest Quality and Most Innovative, leading to its overall first-place position in Canada.