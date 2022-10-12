This Toronto Neighbourhood Was Ranked One Of The Top 15 'Coolest' In The World
Knew it all along, right?
Toronto may arguably have some of the best neighbourhoods in Canada, but only one area, in particular, is getting some official recognition on the world stage.
TimeOut released its list of the 51 coolest neighbourhoods in the world, and Dundas West managed to crack the top 15.
The list is created by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world with the Time Out Index, which questions them about their city. The survey data is then compiled with "expert input" from a "global network of local editors and writers," according to their website.
Dundas West snagged number 12 on the coveted list and was deemed a "culture consumer's paradise with boutique art galleries, snug bars, understated nightclubs and enough cosy coffee shops to keep you buzzing along."
The neighbourhood sits between West Queen West and Trinty Bellwoods, and TimeOut says its large population of Portuguese and Brazilian immigrants makes it a cultural hotspot filled with great delis and bakeries, as well as international eateries.
According to TimeOut, a perfect day in the area consists of brunch at The Federal, Milou or BB's Diner; followed by art and cocktails at Cry Baby Gallery and topped off with karaoke at Bar Mordecai or dancing at Mahjong Bar.
Although Dundas West wasn't the only Canadian city highlighted.
Montreals' Mile End neighbourhood managed to squeak by as number five on the list, and Vancouver's West End neighbourhood managed to secure the 25th spot.
Here are the top 15 coolest neighbourhoods in the world according to TimeOut:
- Colonia Americana, Guadalajara, Mexico
- Cais do Sodré, Lisbon, Portugal
- Wat Bo Village, Siem Reap, Cambodia
- Ridgewood, New York City, USA
- Mile End, Montreal, Canada
- Barrio Logan, San Diego, USA
- Shimokitazawa, Tokyo, Japan
- Cliftonville, Margate, UK
- Barrio Yungay, Santiago, Chile
- Cours Julie, Marseille, France
- Shawlands, Glasgow, UK
- Dundas West, Toronto, Canada
- Vila Madalena, São Paulo, Brazil
- San Isidro, Havana, Cuba
- Neukölln, Berlin, Germany