Toronto Was Just Named One Of The Best Cities In The World & It Even Beat Out Paris

CN Tower > Eiffel Tower.

Toronto Staff Writer
CN Tower. Right: Eiffel Tower.

Roxana Gonzalez | Dreamstime, Kmiragaya | Dreamstime

Paris may be dreamy, and Rome wasn't built in a day, but Toronto still might be the better city.

Time Out released their list of the 53 best cities in the world in 2022, and Toronto beat out iconic cities like Paris, Los Angeles, Boston, Rome, Miami and more.

The list surveyed 20,000 city dwellers worldwide about their hometowns to get a "snapshot" of the city from restaurants, bars, dating apps, nightlife, theatre, art galleries, what the neighbours are like and even where the cool neighbourhoods are.

"Our top cities this year are the ones with thriving nightlife, amazing food and drink, and art, culture and museums galore."

Top-rated cities on the list also scored well for "practical stuff like walkability, good public transport and safety, as well as sustainability."

So, where does the 6ix place? Well, Toronto ranked 27 on the list, and a huge reason why the 6ix is considered one of the world's best places is its diversity.

Time Out revealed that 95% of respondents said the city was diverse, which is "the highest in the world," and 80% said it was easy to "express who you are" in Toronto.

The 6ix was shouted out for its diverse food scene, progressiveness, community spirit and "thriving underground nightlife."

However, Toronto isn't the highest-ranking Canadian city on the list.

Montreal beat out Toronto in ninth place, with 93% of locals boasting the city's food and drink scene, 80% saying nature walks are easy to come by, and 82% commending the city's art and museums.

The top 10 best cities according to the Time Out 2022 Index are as follows:

  1. Edinburgh, Scotland.
  2. Chicago, United States.
  3. Medellín, Colombia.
  4. Glasgow, Scotland.
  5. Amsterdam, Netherlands.
  6. Prague, Czech Republic.
  7. Marrakech, Morocco.
  8. Berlin, Germany.
  9. Montreal, Canada.
  10. Copenhagen, Denmark.
