Toronto Was Just Ranked One Of The Most Tech-Savvy Cities In The World & Even Beat Tokyo

Take that, Copenhagen.

Toronto Staff Writer
Gary Blakeley | Dreamstime, Wutthichai Luemuang | Dreamstime

Hats off Toronto, you've got some new global recognition to add to your list of bragging rights.

A recent ranking put out by Money.co.uk, a price comparison service, named Toronto among the most tech-savvy cities across the globe.

By factoring in tech salaries, the estimated cost of living, the number of successful tech startups, internet speed, and local universities' engineering and technology scores, the ranking named the top 30 most tech-savvy cities worldwide, and the 6ix placed pretty high.

In fact, Toronto came out in the middle of the pack at 15th overall, beating out both Copenhagen and Tokyo, which placed 16th and 18th respectively.

The U.S. dominated the top five spots with Denver, surprisingly, clinching the first spot due to its "strong, reliable and speedy internet connection" and the amount of disposable income tech workers have.

Washington, D.C., snagged the silver medal thanks to the number of tech startups coming out of the city, and New York came out in third for its "unicorn companies,", which are privately held startups that are valued at over $1 billion.

Toronto, however, wasn't the only Canadian city to make it to the list.

Vancouver took seventh place, which is largely thanks to the fact that it had the highest average score on the World University Rankings for tech degrees (we see you UBC!).

Here are all of the global cities that placed in the top 30 list:

  1. Denver, Colorado
  2. Washington, D.C.
  3. New York City, New York
  4. Boston, Massachusetts
  5. Seattle, Washington
  6. San Francisco, California
  7. Vancouver, British Columbia
  8. Los Angeles, California
  9. Stockholm, Sweden
  10. Dallas, Texas
  11. London, England
  12. Berlin, Germany
  13. Amsterdam, the Netherlands
  14. Singapore, Singapore
  15. Toronto, Ontario
  16. Copenhagen, Denmark
  17. Munich, Germany
  18. Tokyo, Japan
  19. Dublin, Ireland
  20. Melbourne, Australia
  21. Sydney, Australia
  22. Hong Kong, Hong Kong
  23. Seoul, Korea
  24. Barcelona, Spain
  25. Beijing, China
  26. Paris, France
  27. Shanghai, China
  28. Taipei, Taiwan
  29. Cape Town, South Africa
  30. Bogota, Colombia
