Toronto Was Just Ranked One Of The Most Tech-Savvy Cities In The World & Even Beat Tokyo

Although you're most likely to find the deepest markdowns on December 26, you can already score a handful of deals on Amazon Canada — plus, some products might be out of stock by then, so you might want to start shopping sooner rather than later.
That being said, here are 28 useful, cool and down-right awesome products you can buy at Amazon Canada right now. Happy shopping!
Amazon Canada
A Dyson dupe? Perhaps! This cordless and transformable vacuum cleaner is lightweight but don't let that fool you. Reviewers say it's mighty powerful when it comes to suction and is a total breeze to maneuver around furniture.
Tineco
Amazon Canada
If you need something to help you drown the rest of the world out, these stellar Beats headphones should do the trick. They're cordless and quick to charge, with 40 hours of playtime to enjoy on each full charge.
Beats
Amazon Canada
This hi-tech massage gun can help ease tension and release built-up lactic acid in your muscles. It comes with six massage heads of varying shapes and sizes and has four speeds with five angles to adjust it to. If you're often on the go, you can find a mini version at a discount that's a bit easier to transport.
RENPHO
Amazon Canada
If a KitchenAid stand mixer has been on your wish list, what better time than Boxing Day to pick one up? It has a 10-speed motor that'll whip up all of your ingredients in no time. It comes with a 6-quart bowl, a wire whisk, a dough hook, a flat beater and a pouring shield.
KitchenAid
Amazon Canada
Are you looking for a belated holiday gift? This minimalist watch might do the trick. For even more options, check out all the watches on sale this Boxing Day on Amazon.
Fossil
Amazon Canada
This Honeywell air purifier is perfect for medium to large-sized rooms that need a little pick-me-up when it comes to air quality. It can help to minimize the effects of allergens, pet dander, odours and even mold to make breathing a little easier.
Honeywell
Amazon Canada
This snazzy tablet comes with a handy S pen that'll allow you to design directly onto the screen. It's lightweight, sleek and has stunning display features that'll make watching movies in bed an absolute dream.
Samsung
Amazon Canada
These warm LED string lights can be used indoors or outdoors. While it'll be great for Christmas, the neutral colour allows it to be displayed any time of the year.
Quntis
Amazon Canada
If you received a new phone for the holidays but haven't picked up a case for it yet, you can find all kinds of OtterBox cases on sale right now. From iPhones to Androids, there are a ton of options for you to choose from.
OtterBox
Amazon Canada
You you need a new set of gaming headphones? Well, these normally expensive headphones have seriously dropped in price. While reviewers say they work great, if you're looking for something fancier, you might want to check out these JBL Gaming Headset on sale for $199.98 (originally $399.98).
JBL
Amazon Canada
Tired of constantly lugging out your vacuum to clean up? Well, here's a robot vacuum that'll do the dirty work for you! With sensors that'll tell it where and where not to go, it'll never run into you, your furniture or your pets. It'll automatically return to its charging station when its battery is low, too.
iRobot
Amazon Canada
Here's a case of 72 coloured pencils that any artist (or budding artist) will appreciate. Packaged in a solid case, they'll stay protected when places in a backpack or tote bag.
Prismacolor
Amazon Canada
If you've always dreamed of an at-home theatre, you can make it happen at a discount with this fancy projector. Keep in mind, you'll need to purchase a projector screen separately or have an empty white wall to use instead. The projector can connect to your phone, laptop and speakers via Bluetooth, so you won't have a mess of cords to deal with when you use it.
WiMiUS
Amazon Canada
How many times have you had to repurchase a can opener? Too many times, I'm sure. If you're finally ready to invest in something durable and reliable, check out this near-industrial can opener that's on sale right now.
Cuisinart
Amazon Canada
Whether you're gaming, working from home or watching movies, this Samsung monitor won't disappoint. In a multi-monitor setup, its borderless display will make for a seamless multi-screen experience.
Samsung
Amazon Canada
If you hate getting tangled up in cords while you cook, then this cordless hand blender is the perfect thing for you. It's great for blending soups, sauces and mashed potatoes, and has a charge that'll last you weeks.
KitchenAid
Amazon Canada
This sleek Fitbit health and fitness tracker can help you reach and maintain your goals. It even comes with one FREE year of Fitbit Premium.
Fitbit
Amazon Canada
This popular Spider-Man PS4 game is $25 off right now and can even be upgraded for PS5. You can find more PS4 and PS5 games on sale, too.
PlayStation
Amazon Canada
Equipped with Alexa, you can control this speaker by simply speaking to it. You can set it up to control your smart home, play music, make phone calls and more.
Amazon
Amazon Canada
If you still don't own an air fryer, this multi-purpose contraption will change your life. It can be used as a grill and an air fryer, which means you'll only have to use a single appliance to make your next meal.
Ninja
Amazon Canada
If your go-to belt is looking a little tattered these days, you can get this genuine leather belt at a ridiculously good price right now. It's currently available in black and three shades of brown and in sizes from 30 to 46.
Access Denied
Amazon Canada
If you expected to get a wallet for Christmas this year but didn't, here's an affordable but stylish option to consider. It would also make a great belated holiday gift for someone you won't see until the new year.
Access Denied
Amazon Canada
This user-friendly coffee machine is sleek and slim so it won't take up too much room in your kitchen. Designed to make it as easy as possible to make your morning cup of joe, all you'll need to do is insert your favourite Nespresso pod and make sure the tank is filled with water.
Nespresso
Amazon Canada
Noise-cancelling earbuds? Yes, please! These things are perfect for when you just want to tune everything else out. They're also equipped with six teeny-tiny mics that'll make sure you can be heard crystal clear on calls and video meetings.
Soundcore
Amazon Canada
If you're constantly itching for a foot massage, it might be time to invest in a device that can give you one whenever you want. This thing even heats up, which is perfect if your feet are always frosty.
Cloud Massage
Amazon Canada
For quality sound and durability, look no further than Bose. This powerful Bluetooth speaker will project sound at 360 degrees, filling any room you put it in with the sounds of your choice.
Bose
Amazon Canada
If you're someone who needs a laptop for basic day-to-day use, here's a super affordable and reliable laptop without any bells or whistles. Aside from this Acer one, you can find even more laptop deals on Amazon Canada and other stores, too.
Acer
Amazon Canada
If you're on the hunt for a new TV, here's a super affordable and highly rated option to consider. You can find even more TVs on sale at Amazon Canada and other stores, too.
Hisense