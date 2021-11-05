Toronto Just Ranked In The Top 10 Best Cities For Remote Workers In The World & Here's Why
The work-from-home life is calling!
Wearing pajamas to work and never worrying about a commute are universal perks when it comes to working from home, but some cities do it better than others.
Hiring platform WorkMotion released a study on November 2 that looked at which cities best facilitate remote work around the world by tracking liveability, civic infrastructure, the cost of living and remote working compliance.
Toronto ranked sixth out of 80 listed cities with a total score of 94.09 (with 100 being the best score), making it one of the most desirable cities to work remotely from in the world, according to the study.
Toronto scored high for remote working compliance, coming in fifth for ease of compliance and 14th for legal requirements. However, it did fall short by not having visa availability.
When it comes to the cost of living, Toronto slid down the chart, coming in 25th place for taxes, spot, 49th for the cost of housing, 21st for access to housing, and 46th for city affordability.
However, the city made a comeback in the civic infrastructure category, ranking 12th for political stability, ninth for safety and security, ninth for minority equality, 30th for LGBTQ2+ equality, 16th for gender equality, 17th for quality of public education, and second for access to healthcare.
In the livability category, Toronto ranked 18th for happiness, 20th for cultural attractions, and 65th for mobility.
The top ten best cities to work remotely are:
- Melbourne, Australia
- Montreal, Canada
- Sydney, Australia
- Wellington, New Zealand
- Prague, Czech Republic
- Toronto, Canada
- Tallinn, Estonia
- Zagreb, Croatia
- Singapore, Singapore
- Dublin Ireland