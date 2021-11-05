Trending Tags

The Best Work-From-Home Cities Were Just Ranked & Canada Has More Top 20 Entries Than Anyone

Pajama workers across the country, rejoice! Canada has more of the best cities to work from home in than anywhere else in the world, according to a new ranking.

Hiring platform WorkMotion found that Canada had three of the top 20 cities to work remotely in — more than any other country, beating out Spain and Australia with two each.

According to WorkMotion, Montreal is the second-best city for people who work from home, behind only Melbourne in Australia. Toronto came in at sixth place and Vancouver — the only other Canadian city on the list — was in 16th.

Ranked by qualities like remote working compliance, cost of living, civic infrastructure and liveability, Canada's big three scored highly in lots of different categories like liveability and equality, but it's no surprise that Vancouver came in 71st place out of 80 for access to housing!

Sydney joined Wellington and Prague in rounding out the list's top five, while Mexico City, Honolulu and Dubai were at the bottom of the 80-city list.

