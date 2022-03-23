Some People Are Sharing What Toronto Actually Does Right & Here's What They Have To Say
Let's hear it for the 6ix!
Toronto is known for a lot of things, some of which include its iconic landmarks, its major sports teams (and even bigger and more intense fans), and also for its wallet-emptying real estate and bumper-to-bumper traffic.
One Reddit user called on r/Toronto users to share what they think the 6ix is "excelling" at.
"Housing prices and traffic aside, what are we kick as at right now?" the Redditor asked, and the comments did not disappoint.
Here are eight things that Toronto is apparently doing right.
Truly authentic cuisine from all over the world
A few commenters applauded Toronto's robust variety of restaurants and food.
"Good authentic ethnic food. Seriously, that's the major advantage this city has," one Redditor wrote.
Another shared how "you could eat an authentic meal from literally any country in the world over here!"
Plus, on top of the whopping selection of restos, one user noted Toronto's access to its variety of ingredients from "so many cultures" sets the 6ix apart from other cities across the world.
Summer nights in the 6ix
"Summer evening vibing," another user said. The comment was upvoted over 220 times, with another user noting how different the city is at night.
One user even compared the 6ix's summer night vibes to the likes of the fictional (and desolate) city of Gotham, which DC Comics lovers might pick up on — though that may not exactly be a compliment.
The Public Library System
"Our library is EXCELLENT with the highest digital circulation in the world. Why don't we shout that from the rooftops is a mystery to me but we are so lucky to have TPL: 'Leading the profession for the ninth consecutive year is Toronto Public Library, achieving a new record of serving readers with nearly 10 million digital titles circulated,'" one user wrote and cited a press release that crowned the 6ix's library as the top library system that shares a variety of digital works.
The comment was upvoted over 450 times and was met with a handful of other supportive comments about how incredible the city's library is. So, maybe it's time to sign up for a library card (if you haven't already that is.)
Its healthcare system
"Healthcare. The big hospitals downtown. St. Joseph, Sunnybrook, big salute to all the good folks working there," another Redditor wrote, and Sick Kids was also called "a gem" by one more user.
One hospital was even recognized for how incredible it is, as Toronto General Hospital was recently named one of the best hospitals across the globe (and for the third year in a row, too.)
The city's hiking trails & green spaces
"Hiking trails within the city. Toronto Outdoor Club is great for this," someone replied, in a comment that was upvoted 175 times.
Some users also pointed to the 6ix's vast outdoor amenities, like the parks sprinkled throughout the city, the number of hockey rinks, and the "no end" of pools, playgrounds, skating rinks and more for kids to enjoy.
"The islands, the Don Valley, countless other small parks and gardens throughout the city. Tons and Tons of trees everywhere," another said.
The Toronto Raptors
"We have a champion basketball team," one user said.
The Raps did, after all, win the NBA finals back in 2019 against the Golden State Warriors, where they became the first ever-Canadian team to take the championship trophy home.
How diverse the city is
Flags from around the world hanging in front of a building.
One user shared how they felt "really blessed" that their parents chose Toronto as a city to immigrate to, and shared details of how their elementary school was "a blend of cultures."
"When I lived in Toronto, I never felt conscious about my race or what I looked like. There were so many people who looked like me, whose family were immigrants too, etc. My parents never felt isolated because they had friends who could speak their language," the user wrote.
Another user noted that "the people from a lot of diverse backgrounds and experiences [..] really enriches the city."
And, well, this:
Enough said?
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.