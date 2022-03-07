Toronto Was Ranked A Top Destination For Canadians Looking For A Getaway & It Beats Maui
Why travel south when Toronto is just as great?
The popularity of Toronto Airbnbs seems to reinforce that it's a pretty great city that many people enjoy. According to Airbnb, it's actually a top-rated destination for travellers.
Canadians have been experiencing COVID-19 lockdowns since 2019. Since then, they have been exploring their country and all its beauty.
"Toronto is the top trending destination for Canadians signaling renewed interest in Canada's largest urban destination, followed by Puerto Vallarta, Maui and Whistler, BC," according to an Airbnb press release sent to Narcity.
Why explore sunny beaches when Toronto is just a car ride away?
The report sent to Narcity comes just in time for March Break as travel hesitancy is easing and Canadians are looking for places to visit.
That's not to say that Canucks don't enjoy travelling outside the country. According to Airbnb, with the return of international travel and the ability to leave the country, locals are still looking to travel to the U.S. and Mexico, the "fastest growing market segment."
They say that Americans who enjoyed travelling to Canada and were hesitant at the end of 2021 have become less worried. There has been a 15% increase between the end of 2021 and March 2022.
"Airbnb has seen a spike in global gross nights booked, increasing from 20% in Q4 2021 to nearly 35% in Q1 2022."
Toronto is known to have a wide range of cuisines and restaurants to choose from, catering to a diverse community. Even the hosts of The Property Brothers have a few favourites of their own that they have shared with Narcity.
But there are also a lot of fun activities in Toronto that allow tourists to never live the same day twice.
Even though Maui has its beaches, Toronto can still feel like a vacation for many — so it's a beautiful place to be.