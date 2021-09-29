7 New Ways To Experience Toronto & Its Most Iconic Attractions This Fall
Rediscover the 6ix.
Once you've lived somewhere for long enough, everything that makes your city exciting starts to become familiar. You go to work, hit up your usual spots and find a routine. And while routine is comforting, there's nothing like the magic of adventure.
Toronto is a popular tourist destination, but for residents who have already explored every nook and cranny of the 6ix, finding new things to do can sometimes be tricky. It's time to try something new and rediscover the city with a fresh perspective.
Destination Toronto's giving you the opportunity to be a tourist in your hometown with the "Never Have I Ever" challenge.
If you can say you've never seen the city from a bird's-eye view, or never explored the Distillery District by segway, it's time to indulge your adventurous side.
No matter how long you've been a Toronto local, there's always so much more to explore. Challenge yourself to feel that sense of excitement again with these seven ways to rediscover the 6ix.
Take A Sky-High Tour Of The City
Price: Starting at $280 for two people.
Address: Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Hangar 1, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Toronto Heli Tours is giving you the opportunity to see the 6ix from new heights! Whether you're looking for a daring date to spice things up, a remarkable family memory or just a picturesque view of your home city, this helicopter ride checks all the boxes. Soar above the iconic cityscape and take in the sights.
Never have I ever... seen Toronto from an aerial view.
Walk The Edge Of The CN Tower
Price: Starting at $195
Address: 290 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Though you've probably walked by the CN Tower countless times, can you say you've walked on the edge of it? Experience this iconic landmark like you never have before with Toronto's EdgeWalk. Ideal for adrenaline junkies, this is a thrilling way to see Toronto from a different perspective.
Never have I ever... walked on the edge of a building 116 storeys high (eek!).
Plan A Staycation At Toronto's Iconic Hotels
Price: Prices vary depending on the hotel
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Go: There's no better way to experience your city like a tourist than to stay somewhere new for a night (or two). Toronto is stacked with beautiful and unique accommodations, from the historic Broadview Hotel to the iconic Drake Hotel. You deserve to enjoy your city's hospitality, so treat yourself to a staycation and bask in the riches that Toronto has to offer.
Never have I ever... stayed in a hotel in the city where I live.
Get Spooked At Casa Loma
Price: Starting at $30
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's almost the end of September, and — you know what that means — the Halloween season is here. You haven't had a good scare until you've visited Casa Loma's annual Legends of Horror event, for which the castle is converted into a haunted house. Visit from October 2 to October 31 — this one-hour experience is filled with tons of scream-worthy encounters that will get your heart racing.
Never have I ever... been spooked in a castle over 100 years old.
Have A Fall Harvest Picnic At Trinity Bellwoods Park
Price: Free
Why You Need To Go: When you think takeout, you probably imagine a cozy night in featuring a movie and a few cartons of your favourite pad thai. Next time you reach for your food delivery app, consider instead heading over to Trinity Bellwoods Park for a meal amongst the fall foliage.
Grab some blankets, order shareables from a restaurant you've never tried before, invite your besties and get your picnic on. If you're lucky, you might even spot the park's famous and elusive white squirrel.
Never have I ever... had an all-out feast in Trinity Bellwoods Park.Website
Take A Ghost Tour Through The Distillery District
Price: Starting at $19.99
Address: 30 Gristmill Lane, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: So you've visited the Distillery District, but have you learned of its spooky history? From now until November 6, take a journey on The Haunted Walk tour to hear all about the District's sinister past. Though the tales might be hair-raising, it's still rated a family-friendly event, so go on and bring the kiddies along with you.
You can also opt for a Haunted Segway tour ($53), complete with ghost stories and your favourite two-wheel transporter.
Never have I ever... been told scary stories while riding a segway.
Have A Fall Photoshoot At Trillium Park
Price: Photographer rates vary
Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Trillium Park might be one of your go-to nature retreats, so why not capture the experience? Parks during the autumn season are ideal for taking in all the gorgeous foliage, which just so happens to make a perfect backdrop for a photoshoot with friends, family or your S/O. Do it for the memories (and for the 'gram).
Never have I ever... done a photoshoot just because.
With the arrival of that beautiful autumn weather, now is a great time to explore your city in ways you never have before. Even if you feel like you've seen it all, Toronto has plenty of hidden gems just waiting to be discovered (or rediscovered). Explore the 6ix like a tourist by participating in Destination Toronto's city-wide game of Never Have I Ever and turn that "never" into "been there, done that."
Download My Toronto Pass to guide you as you venture off the beaten path and experience the city with a fresh perspective. This free app is basically a mobile passport that includes exclusive offers on attractions and entertainment, allowing you to cross more adventures off your #NeverHaveIEverTO list.
To learn more about rediscovering Toronto and its iconic attractions, check out Destination Toronto's Never Have I Ever website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.