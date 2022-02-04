Sections

Toronto's Dreamy Airbnb Will Take You On A Trip To The Countryside Without Leaving The City

It's a secret urban oasis.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Toronto's Dreamy Airbnb Will Take You On A Trip To The Countryside Without Leaving The City
Brett | Airbnb

You can take a trip to the countryside without leaving the city at this beautiful Toronto Airbnb.

The Coach House is a custom-designed cabin that offers "a moment of calm in the heart of the city". Located in the Leslieville area, the two-person venue features exposed wood, a fireplace, and other rustic elements that will transport you away from urban life.

Brett | Airbnb

Unlike a super rustic escape, however, you can enjoy luxuries like a heated floor and city conveniences.

Brett | Airbnb

Inside you'll find a comfy leather couch, chandelier, and cozy loft with a bed.

Brett | Airbnb

The exterior boasts a secluded courtyard and lounge space for warmer months.

Brett | Airbnb

From the twisting staircase to the sliding barn doors and walk-in shower, the Airbnb has a cozy, homey feel and is the perfect place to unwind.

Brett | Airbnb

The home can be booked for a minimum of six nights, so if you're looking for a getaway without going too far, it might be worth checking out.

Coach House

Brett | Airbnb

$150/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're on a countryside getaway at this dreamy Airbnb located right in the city.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

