Toronto's Dreamy Airbnb Will Take You On A Trip To The Countryside Without Leaving The City
It's a secret urban oasis.
You can take a trip to the countryside without leaving the city at this beautiful Toronto Airbnb.
The Coach House is a custom-designed cabin that offers "a moment of calm in the heart of the city". Located in the Leslieville area, the two-person venue features exposed wood, a fireplace, and other rustic elements that will transport you away from urban life.
Unlike a super rustic escape, however, you can enjoy luxuries like a heated floor and city conveniences.
Inside you'll find a comfy leather couch, chandelier, and cozy loft with a bed.
The exterior boasts a secluded courtyard and lounge space for warmer months.
From the twisting staircase to the sliding barn doors and walk-in shower, the Airbnb has a cozy, homey feel and is the perfect place to unwind.
The home can be booked for a minimum of six nights, so if you're looking for a getaway without going too far, it might be worth checking out.
Coach House
$150/night
Neighbourhood: Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're on a countryside getaway at this dreamy Airbnb located right in the city.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.