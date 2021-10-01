Trending Tags

Ontario's October Forecast Just Dropped & It's Going To Be Toasty Warm

A few soggy storms are also heading this way.

Pongsakorn | Dreamstime

Ontario's October forecast is predicting a nice extension of warm temperatures with the arrival of truly wintry weather being pushed back until next year.

According to The Weather Network, this month will largely be dominated by "warmer than normal temperatures" with daytime highs feeling like 30 C this weekend in Toronto and low 20s settling in next week.

However, it won't be all sunshine and rainbows. A mixture of chilly days will still be scattered throughout October with a couple of soggy systems bringing about some fall storms.

Overall, the month's forecast is looking ideal for residents who like to enjoy the fall foliage, visit pumpkin patches and sip on lattes without needing a winter jacket.

Of course, like most things, the weather is unpredictable, so don't go rushing outside in shorts and a T-shirt this season without checking your daily forecast.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

