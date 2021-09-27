Trending Tags

Canada's Weather Is Going To Get Wild This Week & Some Regions Are In For A 'Fall Sizzler'

A "September scorcher" is expected to bring temperatures of 30 C and over! ☀️

Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime, Fred Goldstein | Dreamstime

Don't pack your T-shirts and sunglasses away just yet! Canada's weather forecast predicts a last-minute "September scorcher" and some regions will experience temperatures of 30 C and up.

On Monday, The Weather Network dropped its forecast for the final few days of the month.

It says that residents of B.C. are in for a "September firehose" from Wednesday onwards, which could tip some spots towards record amounts of rainfall.


Although the stormy conditions are bad news for British Columbians, this momentum will help "amplify the high pressure across the Prairies," creating a "September scorcher" across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Cities in southern Saskatchewan are most likely to experience conditions of 30 C and above. If temperatures climb above 33.3 C in Estevan, an all-time heat record for this time of year will be broken.

The Weather Network predicts that Regina, Yorkton and even Winnipeg could challenge their all-time heat records for late-September too.

As the end of the month draws in, a high-pressure fortress from Hudson Bay is set to extend downwards to the U.S. and western Great Lakes.

"Warm air will attempt to press into Ontario as we creep towards October, but it's possible in a pattern like this – the further north you go, the warmer it gets," the weather report explains.

It seems like these wild conditions could be a sign of things to come, too. Canada's fall forecast says the season is going to be all over the place this year with storms, heat and even snow. Yikes!

