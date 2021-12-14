Kingston Area Limits Gatherings To 5 People & Adds More Restrictions As Omicron Cases Rise
Indoor dinning at restaurants will close at 10 p.m.
Kingston is enforcing strict gathering limits and new restrictions due to the rising cases of the Omicron variant in the region.
KFL&A Public Health's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, issued a "Class Order pursuant to Section 22 of the Ontario Health Protection and Promotion Act, 1990," on December 13, which came into effect at 6 p.m. on Monday and will remain until December 20, at 11:59 a.m. according to a press release.
The order restricts all people in the city of Kingston from gathering indoors or outdoors in social gatherings or organized events in groups larger than five and hosts a whole set of new rules for restaurants and establishments that serve food with seating areas.
Restaurants and establishments that offer food and seating are required to close indoor dining from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. although takeout and delivery are permitted within those hours.
Staff will only be permitted to seat four guests to a table, and live performances, singing and dancing are not allowed. Music must also remain quiet enough for "normal conversation," and all guests must be seated at their table when served.
Late bar nights will also be a thing of the past for the time being. Restaurants and any establishment that offers food and seating will not be able to serve alcohol after 9 p.m., and no consumption is permitted after 10 p.m. until 12 p.m. the following day.
Anyone who breaks the class order can be fined up to $5,000 "for every day or part of a day on which the offence occurs or continues."
“Cases are increasing at a concerning rate, and it is clear we must take further action to protect our community,” said Oglaza. "We are issuing this class order and asking everyone to adhere to these social gathering limitations."
