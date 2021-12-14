Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Kingston Area Limits Gatherings To 5 People & Adds More Restrictions As Omicron Cases Rise

Indoor dinning at restaurants will close at 10 p.m.

Kingston Area Limits Gatherings To 5 People & Adds More Restrictions As Omicron Cases Rise
George Kroll | Dreamstime

Kingston is enforcing strict gathering limits and new restrictions due to the rising cases of the Omicron variant in the region.

KFL&A Public Health's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, issued a "Class Order pursuant to Section 22 of the Ontario Health Protection and Promotion Act, 1990," on December 13, which came into effect at 6 p.m. on Monday and will remain until December 20, at 11:59 a.m. according to a press release.

The order restricts all people in the city of Kingston from gathering indoors or outdoors in social gatherings or organized events in groups larger than five and hosts a whole set of new rules for restaurants and establishments that serve food with seating areas.

Restaurants and establishments that offer food and seating are required to close indoor dining from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. although takeout and delivery are permitted within those hours.

Staff will only be permitted to seat four guests to a table, and live performances, singing and dancing are not allowed. Music must also remain quiet enough for "normal conversation," and all guests must be seated at their table when served.

Late bar nights will also be a thing of the past for the time being. Restaurants and any establishment that offers food and seating will not be able to serve alcohol after 9 p.m., and no consumption is permitted after 10 p.m. until 12 p.m. the following day.

Anyone who breaks the class order can be fined up to $5,000 "for every day or part of a day on which the offence occurs or continues."

“Cases are increasing at a concerning rate, and it is clear we must take further action to protect our community,” said Oglaza. "We are issuing this class order and asking everyone to adhere to these social gathering limitations."

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles

Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests Are Being Given Out In Toronto Today & Here's Where

You can get a free test ahead of the holidays.

Elovkoff | Dreamstime

A Toronto-based health care company is stepping up to help ease concerns over the Omicron variant during the holiday season by offering free rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.

Twitter users revealed on Wednesday that Switch Health, located at 901 Eglinton Ave. W., was giving away free rapid tests to members of the public in the Yonge and Eglinton area.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Universities & Schools Getting Ready To Move Back To Remote Learning In January

The TDSB is telling students to take their belongings home with them over Christmas.

Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime @yorkuniversity | Instagram

Ontario universities and schools are preparing to head back to remote learning in January 2022 amid growing COVID-19 cases and concerns surrounding the Omicron variant.

McMaster University, York University and the Toronto District School Board have all set plans in motion for remote learning in the new year.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Is Extending Its Mask Mandate & Other COVID-19 Bylaws Until April

The extension follows increased concern about the Omicron variant.

Natasha Herbert | Dreamstime, Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Toronto City Council approved the extension of COVID-19 bylaws on Wednesday, and it looks like residents won't be going maskless in public indoor spaces until at least April 2022.

An extension for Toronto's mandatory mask bylaw and the COVID-19 amendments to Chapter 354, Apartment Buildings, were recommended by Dr. Na-Koshie Lamptey, Toronto's acting medical officer of health, due to current COVID-19 trends.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Is Telling People To 'Rethink' Their Holiday Plans & Here's The Official Advice

Here's who you should hang out with.

Province of British Columbia | flickr

B.C. officials have told people to rethink their plans for the holidays given the ongoing spread of the Omicron variant.

Earlier this month, Dr. Bonnie Henry made said that people living in B.C. should expect and plan for the worst regarding holiday gatherings.

Keep Reading Show less