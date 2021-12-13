Trending Tags

Queen's University Is Cancelling IRL Exams Until 2022 As COVID-19 Cases Rise In Students

Exams will be moved online and those that can’t will be pushed into next year.

Queens University Is Cancelling IRL Exams Until 2022 As COVID-19 Cases Rise In Students
@queensuniversity | Instagram

If you're a Queen's University student, your exams could be pushed back until the new year – for better or worse.

Queen's University announced in a press release on December 12 that all in-person exams in Kingston will be cancelled "effective immediately" due to "rising cases of COVID-19" within the school's student population.

The decision was made "in consultation with Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health," according to the press release.

All exams up until the universities examination period of December 22 will be moved online if possible, and if the exams are unable to be transferred online, they will be rescheduled in 2022.

Any exams on December 13 or 14 will be postponed to allow faculty to create "alternative delivery formats."

Additional measures put in place

Queen's University is asking students to get tested for COVID-19 before leaving for winter break due to the "prevalence of the Omicron variant in Kingston."

"Once those students intending to leave Kingston for the winter break have received a negative rapid antigen or PCR test, and who are not high-risk contacts, are encouraged to depart as soon as possible."

The university is asking those who have already headed home to get a single PCR test and self-isolate until they have their results.

Any students who are symptomatic or have been deemed a high-risk contact "must get a PCR test and self-isolate while awaiting test results."

If your test comes out positive, students must isolate in place for ten days, and if you're a high-risk contact, you must isolate in place for ten days regardless of your vaccination status or if your test came back negative.

Students who can't travel or are in residence will be able to remain in Queen's residences and "will receive a follow-up communication with further details."

The university is also putting capacity limits in at the Library and the Athletics & Recreation Centre (ARC) starting December 13.

