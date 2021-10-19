Queen's University Students Who Hung Sexist Signs Last Weekend Are Now Facing Consequences
The signs read "lockdown your daughters not Kingston" and other sexist comments.
Queen's University students that were hanging sexist banners outside of their homes this homecoming weekend and are now facing the consequences.
Patrick Deane, principal and vice-chancellor at Queen's University, released a statement confirming the "misogynistic signs" were hung up on multiple houses in the University district this past Saturday.
Deane says, "the University issued an immediate condemnation and put the occupants of those homes on notice that they would see action taken under the Student Code of Conduct."
A sign posted on Twitter by YGK News reads, "Lockdown your daughters not Kingston."
Another sign in the area reads, "Western guys wish they were Pfizer so they can get inside her."
Deane acknowledged that "if there was ever a time when cultural mores permitted such behaviour at Queen's, that time has most definitely passed."
"Sadly, this weekend revealed that amongst us there are still problematic and violent assumptions being made about gender that reflect a complete disregard for their impact on individuals and indeed, our entire community," said Deane.
Sexual Assualt Centre Kingston and Kingston Interval House released a joint statement on the issue, highlighting how the banners contribute to rape culture.
Joint statement with @sackingston about the misogynistic banners that were hanging up in the university district on the weekend and the importance of addressing rape culture #endviolenceagainstwomen #rapeculture #vaw #webelievesurvivors #supportforsurvivors pic.twitter.com/COOCEadUKc
— Kingston Interval House (@KIHInterval) October 18, 2021
"It is statements like these that feed into rape culture and make it more unsafe for women and other marginalized populations living in these communities. 'If you think it's okay to hang a banner stating this, then what else do you think is okay to do? Where do you draw the line?'"
"The community needs to continue to be outraged throughout the year. Every time we see or hear something of this nature, we need to speak up and address the issue. We need to name it for what it is– rape culture, and we need to name those responsible for creating and contributing to a culture of harm."