A Wedding In Kingston Was Exposed To COVID-19 & Guests Should Get 'Tested Immediately'

KFL&A Public Health is recommending that all attendees gets tested for COVID-19.

KFL&A Public Health has announced that a positive COVID-19 case was in attendance at a Kingston wedding earlier this month.

In a press release on November 28, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, medical officer of health at KFL&A Public Health, stated that a positive COVID-19 case was confirmed at a wedding reception at Italo-Canadian Club at 1174 Italia Lane on Saturday, November 20.

KFL&A Public Health says anyone at the wedding reception from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. should "get tested immediately, and isolate until they receive a negative test result."

Unvaccinated guests who attended the event are required to self-isolate until December 1, according to the press release.

Health officials say they will follow up "with close contacts of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. If the contact tracing team are unable to identify close contacts of an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, a public release may be issued to reach those contacts."

Weddings & COVID-19 exposures

This isn't the first time that a wedding party or celebration has been exposed to COVID-19 in Ontario.

In October, two weddings in Mississauga were exposed to COVID-19, and health officials also recommended guests get tested.

On October 8, a wedding that took place at the Red Rose Convention Centre was exposed, and on the following day, a wedding at the Candles Banquet Hall was exposed to COVID-19 on October 9.

In September, three weddings in Hamilton were connected to over a third of the city's 102 COVID-19 cases, according to Hamilton Public Health.

