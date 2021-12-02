Trending Tags

fiji beach

Fiji Just Opened To Travellers After 2 Years & They Had A Big Party For The First Visitors

We all deserve to enjoy a cocktail on a Fiji beach 🍹

@TourismFiji | Twitter

Imagine a waterfront villa with crystal-blue ocean views and a walkway onto a white sandy beach — and no one there to enjoy any of it.

That's been the reality of Fiji for almost two years, but those beaches are finally opening up again and locals are pretty excited to welcome international travellers back to the country.

The first tourists to arrive on the Island were welcomed by groups of ecstatic Fijians who performed dances and serenaded their long-awaited guests.

Fiji closed its borders to tourists back in March of 2020 to prevent a surge of COVID-19 cases that might have overloaded its medical facilities, reports CNN.

Now that 90% of Fiji's adult population is vaccinated, the country is re-opening its borders to foreign nationals after 20 months, according to Fiji's official travel website.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama took to Facebook to welcome tourists back to Fiji. "Today, we are proud and — most importantly — prepared to welcome the first tourists to fly to Fiji in almost two years," the post read. "Our message to every fully vaccinated, COVID-tested traveller who arrives to our shores is simple: Welcome Home."

Fully vaccinated visitors from the approved partner countries, such as Australia, Canada, France, and Greece, can now enter the Island to holiday without quarantine.

All travellers over the age of 12 will need to present a negative PCR test taken three days before travelling to Fiji.

Once in Fiji, all travellers must book a three-night stay at a government-certified accommodation along with certified transportation from the airport to the hotel.

Although travellers have to spend three nights at a specific spot, they can still move around and enjoy the hotel's facilities, restaurants and tourism experiences.

Travellers will also have to take a rapid COVID-19 test 48 hours after arriving at a certified resort before enjoying the rest of their stay on the island.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

