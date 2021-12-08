Trending Tags

'How To Apply For CERB' Is Still One Of Canada's Top Google Searches Even In 2021

The COVID-19 benefit ended in 2020!

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It's 2021 and people are still looking up "how to apply for CERB" so much on Google that it's one of the top searches of the year in Canada.

Google has released its annual Year in Search for 2021 and the ranking for Canada includes the most searched news stories, trending topics, movies, questions and how-tos over the last 12 months.

When it comes to searches about how to do things, "how to apply for CERB" was the ninth most popular query typed into Google in Canada throughout 2021.

This was being searched for despite the COVID-19 response benefit ending in 2020 which means people are not able to apply for it.

It was also one of the top "how to" Google searches in 2020 behind how to apply for EI and how to make hand sanitizer.

This year, the other top searches include "how to get a vaccine passport," "how to make money from home," "how to book a COVID vaccine," "how to register to vote in Canada" and "how to get a QR code for COVID vaccination."

Even though the CERB has been over for more than a year, people reportedly still owe money back.

At the end of November, it was reported that some people who received the CERB during the pandemic would be getting notices that they still have to pay back the money they got.

The notice outlines how much they owe, the process of repaying it and how they can appeal the decision.

Apparently, there are people who still owe some or all of the $2,000 payments they got, specifically those who weren't entitled to for the benefit or didn't collect it for at least 20 weeks.

