Here's How To Find Out If You'll Have To Repay The CERB In Canada
Hundreds of thousands of Canadians have been contacted about possible repayments.💰
For those unsure if they qualified for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and are worried about whether or not they’ll have to pay some money back, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has come up with a handy tool to help you through the process.
The government of Canada recently revealed that they are going to be sending out thousands more letters to Canadians who received the CERB.
The notice is a repayment warning asking recipients to verify their eligibility for the benefit, or else they’ll have to pay back some — or all — of the $500-per-week benefit.
As many as 441,000 people were also contacted in late 2020.
But luckily, the federal government has put together a quiz for you to help figure out if you’re one of the folks who need to pay back the CERB.
It's accessible on the CRA's website and is super easy to use. It gives you a few different situations that you might be in and then has you pick which one best applies to you.
Each answer gives you a different set of questions and, by the end, it clearly lays out if you're likely to owe money for your CERB in 2021. If you think none of the options given apply to you, you can always give them a call as well.
And if at the end of the quiz, you find out you owe some money back, the site gives you plenty of resources to show you the best way to repay that cash.
The CERB was put in place in the early days of the pandemic as financial support for those struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was one of the first supports, with others like the CRB, the CESB, CWLB and more being rolled out in the last two years.