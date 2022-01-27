Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
federal payment canada

A CERB Repayment Warning Will Be Sent To 'Thousands' More Canadians This Week

The CRA wants people to verify their eligibility.💰

Trending Editor
A CERB Repayment Warning Will Be Sent To 'Thousands' More Canadians This Week
Colin Temple | Dreamstime

The Canada Revenue Agency is getting in touch with "thousands" more Canadians to verify their eligibility for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit and warn them about possible CERB repayments.

In a statement shared with Narcity on January 27, a spokesperson confirmed that letters have been sent to people who may have claimed the benefit in 2020 without actually being eligible.

"The CRA has begun to issue letters to some benefit recipients notifying them that the CRA is requesting additional information to support their Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) application," the spokesperson said.

"The current phase is limited to individuals who are believed to have earned more than $1000 during the periods in which they claimed CERB."

The notices ask the individual to verify they were eligible for the $500-per-week benefit. The CRA says that repayments may be required if they are found to have received the money without qualifying for it or are unable to confirm their eligibility.

How to confirm eligibility

The CRA says that those who receive the letter have not been determined to be ineligible for the benefit. Instead, recipients are being urged to share some information to verify their application.

They are being asked to provide things like bank statements, pay stubs, letters from their employers confirming income and an amended T4.

"If a recipient is having difficulty obtaining the requested information, the CRA will work with the individual to address their specific circumstances," the federal agency told Narcity.

The CRA says that those who applied "in good faith" and do have to repay the money will not be charged interest or face penalties.

It says the agency "recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for many Canadians, and remains committed to being compassionate, flexible, and supportive during this challenging time."

Those who cannot verify their eligibility will need to repay the payments they received, it said.

More letters to come

The feds did not verify eligibility when the CERB was first rolled out in 2020, as officials wanted to get payments to Canadians as soon as possible. However, they did promise to follow up on applications, which they have now started to do.

In November 2020, over 441,000 letters were sent to Canadians asking them to confirm whether they met CERB eligibility rules.

A report from CTV News suggests that "a few thousand" people will receive a letter this week, with more to come in the near future.

"The few letters that will go out this week, it's the beginning," the CRA's assistant commissioner, Marc Lemieux, said.

He revealed that hundreds of thousands of letters are eventually expected to be sent to Canadians.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

canada jobs

Canada Revenue Agency Jobs Are Available For Recent & Upcoming Grads With No Experience Needed

You can make as much as $65,000 a year!

Colin Temple | Dreamstime

If you've recently graduated from post-secondary school or are going to soon, Canada Revenue Agency jobs are available and you don't need to have any experience to get hired.

There are a variety of positions — including administrative services, audit and accounting, human resources, and IT ones — up for grabs in cities all over Atlantic Canada that the CRA wants to hire recent or upcoming grads for.

Keep Reading Show less
federal payment canada

Students In Canada Can Now Get Up To $2K From The Feds To Help Pay For Their Education

Eligible students don't need to pay anything to get the money.👇💰

@mcgillu | Instagram

Calling all students! Eligible students can now receive up to $2,000 from the federal government via the Canada Learning Bond (CLB) and you don't need to pay anything to get the money.

In 2022, the CLB was updated so that students aged 18-20 can apply for financial support.

Keep Reading Show less
federal payment canada

Trudeau Broke Down How Much Student Grant Money Is Up For Grabs RN & You Could Get Up To $6K

Students with disabilities can qualify for even more money.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, @mcgillu | Instagram

Justin Trudeau is reminding people across the country who are getting a post-secondary education that student grants have been increased and are still available.

On January 18, the prime minister tweeted about the updates that have come into effect for the Canada Student Grants program, which changed the amount of money students can get until 2023.

Keep Reading Show less
federal payment canada

​Eligible Canadians Can Still Get $500 Per Week Via The CRSB If They Get COVID-19

If you need it, it's there! 💰

Helena Hanson | Narcity

The federal government is reminding Canadians that the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit is still available to those who get sick or have to isolate due to COVID-19.

Although it has been around since 2020, it's worth checking out the CRSB and its eligibility criteria in case you become ill with COVID-19.

Keep Reading Show less