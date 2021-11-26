Some People Who Got CERB Will Reportedly Get Notices That They Still Need To Repay The Money
The federal government said people still owe some or all of the $2,000 CERB payments.
Some Canadians who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) during the pandemic are reportedly going to get notices that they still have to pay back the money.
According to The Canadian Press, people who owe money will get a notice from Service Canada that outlines how much they owe, the process to repay it and how they can appeal the decision.
Apparently, there are recipients of the CERB who still owe some or all of the $2,000 payments, specifically people who weren't entitled to the benefit or didn't collect it for at least 20 weeks.
Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough told The Canadian Press that people will be able to get a flexible repayment schedule if they need it and there won't be any penalties or interest charged.
"Canadians will not be put into financial hardship by having to repay emergency benefits they received," she said.
The CERB is not the only COVID-19 benefit from the federal government that people could have to repay soon.
The Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB), one of the three benefits that replaced the CERB, ended in October and it could still have an impact on taxes when the time comes.
Even though the benefit had a 10% tax withheld at source, the federal government has said that CRB claimants might have to dish out more cash depending on their personal tax situation.
People who earned over $38,000 net income during the calendar year will be required to pay back some or all of the benefit when they do their taxes.