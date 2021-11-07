Trending Tags

Two Of Canada’s COVID-19 Benefits Have Been Extended & Here's Who's Eligible To Claim Them [Correction]

Applicants can get $500 for each one-week period.👇💰

Two Of Canada’s COVID-19 Benefits Have Been Extended Until May 2022 & Here's Who's Eligible
Helena Hanson | Narcity, Dreammediapeel | Dreamstime

In October, the federal government confirmed that two of Canada's COVID-19 benefits would be extended until November 20, with a proposal to extend further until May 2022: the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit and the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit.*

While the Canada Recovery Benefit has officially ended, the remaining two benefits will continue to be available to those who need them.

If you get sick with COVID-19 and you need to take time off, or if you're caring for somebody else and are therefore unable to work, you could be eligible for $500 per week.

Here's everything you need to know.

Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit

The CRCB offers $500 per week ($450 after taxes withheld) to eligible households in Canada.

It provides income support to employed and self-employed individuals who are unable to work as they are undertaking caregiving duties for children under 12 years of age or family members who need support.

It applies if a child's school is closed due to COVID-19 or if they are sick, self-isolating or considered to be at high risk of contracting the illness.

Following the federal government's extension, the benefit is now available until November 20. If their proposal is passed, it will become available until May 7, 2022.*

Per the eligibility criteria, the applicant must be unable to complete at least 50% of their scheduled workweek due to their caregiving responsibilities.

It cannot be claimed in conjunction with another benefit, such as the CRB, CRSB, Employment Insurance (EI) or short-term disability benefits.

Canadians can apply for the CRCB via phone or online, and it must be renewed after each eligibility period, up to a total of 44 weeks.

Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit

The CRSB gives income support to employed and self-employed individuals who cannot work for health reasons associated with COVID-19.

This includes if they are sick, need to self-isolate or have an underlying health condition that puts them at greater risk of contracting the illness.

Applicants can receive $500 ($450 after taxes withheld) for each one-week period. Following the benefit's extension in October, it's now available until November 20. This may be extended until May 7, 2022, if the government's proposal is passed.*

The CRSB is only accessible to those who are unable to work at least 50% of their usual work week because they are self-isolating.

Like the CRCB, individuals cannot claim it alongside other types of income support, including EI, the CRB, short-term disability benefits and more.

Potential claimants can apply via phone or online, but must renew their application after each eligibility period up to the new maximum of six weeks.

Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit

Announced as the official replacement of the CRB, the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit (CWLB) offers $300 each week to workers whose usual job has been interrupted as a result of a government-imposed lockdown.

Workers who have lost income or employment due to their refusal to get vaccinated are not considered to be eligible for the CWLB.

Like the extended CRCB and CRSB, it will be available until May 7, 2022, with retroactive application to October 24, 2021, where applicable.

More details are expected to be announced within the coming weeks.

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that the CRCB and CRSB were extended to May 2022. It has been updated with accurate information.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

