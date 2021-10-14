The CRB Is Ending In October & Here's The Official Advice For Anybody Still Claiming
All payments will come to an end by November.👇
If you're claiming any of Canada's recovery benefits, it's time to start thinking about what's next. That's because the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) is set to end in October and payments will stop shortly after.
The CRB is one of the three programs (alongside the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit and the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit) launched back in September 2020, to replace the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).
For all the recovery benefits, the final two-week payment period is October 23, 2021. If they're not extended, all payments will come to an end by mid-November.
As of October 3, over 2 million people had applied for the CRB. A number of them are former-EI claimants, who were advised to switch to the CRB in September.*
Narcity reached out to Employment and Social Development Canada to find out what Canadians currently claiming the benefits should do next.
"For those seeking benefits, we encourage people to try the Benefits Finder tool to learn which federal, provincial or territorial benefits might be available for them," a spokesperson confirmed. The online tool helps Canadians find services that they may be eligible for by asking a few questions.
While the amount on offer has decreased over time, the Canada Recovery Benefits have been extended on several occasions before. An extension could be announced as part of the new federal budget, although federal officials have not shared any details at this time.
*This article has been updated.