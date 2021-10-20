Trending Tags

The CRB Is Set To End Within Days & Here's Everything We Know About What's Next

The feds are reportedly "discussing" extending COVID-19 benefits.👇💰

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, Oasisamuel | Dreamstime

With just days to go until the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) is scheduled to end, there are still many questions about what will happen next.

While Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has confirmed that discussions are ongoing between federal officials, there has been no announcement related to an extension just yet.

With that in mind, here's everything we know so far:

When is the CRB ending?

Canada's three recovery programs were launched in September 2020 to replace the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB).

The CRB, alongside the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB) and the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit (CRCB), is scheduled to expire on October 23, 2021, with final payments set to be issued in the coming weeks.

Business supports like the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS) and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) are also set to end on the same date for most sectors, with the deadline to apply ending six months later.

Will the CRB be extended?

At this stage, the answer isn't clear. While the amount on offer has decreased over time, the CRB has been extended on several occasions before.

All three recovery benefits can be extended until November 20, 2021, by an order of cabinet. Extending them further than that will require the introduction of new legislation.

Speaking on the issue last week, Freeland confirmed that the prime minister and other officials were working alongside industry representatives and economists to determine what will happen next.

"During the election campaign, Canadians were promised we would continue helping the businesses hardest hit," she said, per CBC News. "We are now discussing and analyzing [... what to do."

This is supported by a recent release from the prime minister's office, which says "one of the immediate areas of focus for the next Parliament will be the COVID-19 support benefits that many Canadians and businesses still rely on, and the government will work collaboratively with other parliamentarians to continue to have Canadians' backs."

What should those claiming the CRB do next?

Last week, a spokesperson for Employment and Social Development Canada told Narcity that those seeking support after October 23 should consider using the government's online Benefits Finder tool. It's there to help Canadians find financial support that they may be eligible for.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

