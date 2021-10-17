The CRB Is Set To End This Month But The Feds Are Reportedly ‘Discussing’ Extensions
The deputy PM says officials are discussing what will happen to Canada's COVID-19 benefits.👇
With just days to go until the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) is set to end, federal officials have said they're considering what will happen next.
Speaking Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said that the prime minister and other federal officials are working alongside industry representatives and economists to determine a path forward.
"During the election campaign, Canadians were promised we would continue helping the businesses hardest hit," she said in French, per CBC News. "We are now discussing and analyzing ... what to do."
The CRB, alongside the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB) and the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit (CRCB), is scheduled to end on October 23, 2021, with final payments set to be issued in the coming weeks.
The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS) and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) also expire on October 23, with the deadline to apply ending six months later.
All three individual recovery benefits can be extended until November 20, 2021, by an order of cabinet. Extending them for longer would require the introduction of new legislation. It's something that both the NDP and the Green Party have called for, although Justin Trudeau's government is yet to make any formal announcement either way.
All three have been extended previously, although the amount on offer via the CRB has decreased over time.
A spokesperson for Employment and Social Development Canada told Narcity that those seeking support after October 23 should consider using the government's online Benefits Finder tool. This service helps Canadians find financial support that they may be eligible for by asking a few questions
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
- The CRB Is Ending In October & Here's The Official Advice For ... ›
- Canadians Who No Longer Qualify For EI Can Start Claiming The ... ›