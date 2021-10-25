Trending Tags

canada recovery benefit (crb)

Jagmeet Singh Is Calling On Trudeau To Extend The CRB 'For As Long As We Are In A Pandemic'

He wants the PM to reverse the decision to end the benefit ASAP.

Jagmeet Singh Is Calling On Trudeau To Extend The CRB 'For As Long As We Are In A Pandemic'
@jagmeetsingh | Instagram, Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on Justin Trudeau to extend the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) until the country is no longer in a pandemic.

In a tweet on October 25, he accused the prime minister of "cutting help for [people] in the middle of the fourth wave [of COVID-19]."

According to Singh, families and workers are struggling to make ends meet and the CRB should continue for "as long the Pandemic does."

In an accompanying statement, the NDP described the move to end the CRB as planned as "unacceptable" and said places like Alberta, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories continue to be hit hard by COVID-19.

"Jagmeet Singh and the NDP believe that CRB must continue for as long as we are in a pandemic," it reads.

On October 21, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland confirmed that the CRB would expire on October 23, 2021.

She said that all of Canada's original COVID-19 support benefits were "designed to be temporary" and that the country must move from "broad-based support" to "more targeted measures."

To replace the CRB, the feds announced the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, which offers $300 per week to workers who are subject to a lockdown related to COVID-19.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

