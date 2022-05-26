Google Has Released Their Favourite Street Views In Canada & They Range From Dreamy To WTF
Gorgeous nature, beautiful castles and a person in a horse mask.
If you've ever played around with Google Street View, you've probably been impressed by how accurately you can view places all across Canada and around the world.
In honour of the program's 15th birthday, Google shared a blog post on "some of the most Street Viewed images of Canadian landmarks that make us feel some kind of way."
From majestic nature moments to a truly unexpected photo on a street, take a look at the five Canadian Street View images that the company loves, and one they threw in just for fun.
Miss Piggy, Manitoba
The Miss Piggy plane wreckage.
"In the northern reaches of Manitoba, near Fort Churchill, sits the wreckage of the Miss Piggy, a Curtiss C-46 Commando cargo aircraft," explained Google.
"Named for the size of the loads it was able to carry across Northern Canada, Miss Piggy had to make an emergency landing on the shores of Hudson Bay, where it still sits today."
The CN Tower
An aerial shot of Toronto with the CN Tower and Rogers Centre.
It probably doesn't come as too much of a shock that the CN Tower made the list!
According to Google, the landmark is also one of the top viewed places on Street View and you can check out both the inside and outside.
Niagara Falls
An aerial view of Niagara Falls.
"Let’s call it like it is - between Canada and the U.S., we have the better side of the waterfalls in Niagara Falls," the blog cheekily said.
As well as checking out the Horseshoe Falls, you can also see great images of exhibitions and attractions like the Journey Behind the Falls.
Chateau Frontenac
Chateau Frontenac.
If you want to experience one of Canada's most famous castles (well, one of the few we actually have) but can't travel, you can see the luxe inside and outside of Château Frontenac simply by looking it up on Street View.
Casa Loma
Casa Loma.
You can also check out Toronto's famous castle the same way — take a peek of both the impressive inside and outside of Casa Loma, because hey, it's totally free!
British Columbia
A persona in a horse mask eating a banana.
Lastly, Google added in this truly special image to round out their post.
"And if there’s one Street View image that lives in our heads rent free… It's this horse eating a banana on the side of the road in Victoria, BC."
Never change, horse person!