Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
google maps

Google Maps Suddenly Went Down & It's Hard To Admit How Lost We Are Without It

Anyone know how to use a compass?

Google Maps.

Google Maps.

Thanakorn Suppamethasawat | Dreamstime

Where are you when we need you, Google Maps?

People around the world were feeling pretty lost on Friday, because Google seemingly lost track of the whole world’s location around noon EST.

Several direction-related Google APIs were dealing with outages on Friday afternoon, Google’s official status page showed. The outage started around 11:30 a.m., according to the website tracker Down Detector.

But you probably didn’t need us to tell you that. If you opened your Google Maps app, you probably found yourself somewhere between "blank" and "void."

Thousands of people turned to social media to complain about the outage.

Others just accepted that they'll be utterly lost for a little while.

Many others confessed that they were turning to (or at least considering) another option: Apple Maps.

Others were forced to rely on their own sense of direction.

You can imagine how that might be going right now.

The online freakout was similar to ones we've seen in the past over Facebook, Instagram and Slack outages, which have left billions of people without something they use every day.

It's pretty rare for Google Maps to be down for an extended period, so we're guessing that people won't be suddenly switching to Waze any time soon.

The service was already starting to come back online around 2:30 p.m., but the outage is still a reminder that we're all super reliant on our smartphones.

So maybe it's time to stash a paper map in your car.

Or... maybe not?

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...